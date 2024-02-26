Premier League: Everton’s Ten-Point Deduction Reduced

Everton are pleased that the ten points that were deducted from the club for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), has been reduced to six points.

A statement from the club which was posted on their verified X page earlier today, February 26, claimed that the reduction of the initial points deducted from the club is a vindication of their stand.

Recall that the Premier League dragged Everton before an independent commission, to face a charge for exceeding the permitted losses by £19.5 million over an assessment period that ended in the 2021/2022 season.

After the hearing, the Independent body found Everton guilty of the charge and slammed them with a 10-point deduction on November 17, 2023, which looked like a development that would aid their relegation this season.

While the Merseyside club continues to push to remain in the Premier League on the pitch, the club’s legal team appealed the sanction at the beginning of February.

After weeks of legal battle, Everton’s ten points deduction was reduced to six, which means they are now in the 15th spot with 25 points in 26 games, five points away from the relegation zone.

A statement from the club reads in parts, “The club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the club failed to act in utmost good faith.

“That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.”