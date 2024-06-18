Top Nollywood Stars Storm Candlelight Service Of Late Mr Ibu, Other Stars In FCT

Top Nollywood stars, alongside side friends of the late movie actors, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor and Zulu Adigwe, gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja for their candlelight procession.

Naija News reports that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) organised a candlelight procession on Monday night to pay tribute to the veteran Nollywood stars.

The procession was led by the National President of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, alongside veteran actors, Kenneth Okonkwo, Zack Orji, Sidney Idiala, among others.

The attendees took turns to pay heartfelt tribute to the late thespians for their contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

Advertisement

In her remark, the FCT mayor of AGN, Mercy Salma, said the event was to show appreciation and honour for the life and times of the late actors.

She said, “These are Nollywood veterans that put smiles in the faces of Nigerians during their lifetime, so we should celebrate their legacies and memories.

“They have both the young and the old Nigerians, and even across Africa and beyond as their fans.”

Advertisement

“So this procession is to show that we love them and appreciate their sacrifices and contributions to our industry and nation at large.”

Also speaking at the event, Emeka Rollas said the procession was to demonstrate the solidarity in the actors guild and reflect on the moments they shared with the late thespians.

According to Rollas, the candlelight service was also an occasion for actors to reflect on how they want to be remembered at the end of their works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said, “This is a season of sorrow for us at the AGN, our hearts are filled with grief over the loss of our three veteran members. But as the saying goes, when someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

“The Late John Okafor, Amaechi Monaugor and Zulu Adigwe lived life that exemplified brilliance and inspired emulation. They also lived a life that burned so that others’ paths were lit, and they made impact on the society through their profession.

“Today we are here to honour them, not only by profoundly feeling and expressing our loss, but also to remember their amazing personalities.

“They all played unique and special roles in all of our lives and the acting profession and they were loyal colleagues and special friends to many of us.

“Today, we honour these men as we recall special moments ,they were living proof of how fine a person can be, caring hearts to their friends and colleagues, loving and devoted father to their children.

They gave their all in their acting careers as they worked with passion, integrity and energy and our hearts and prayers are with their families at this most difficult time.”