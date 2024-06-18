Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 18th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 18th June 2024

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to travel from Lagos to Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, to participate in the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa.

The inauguration of Ramaphosa follows his re-election as President for a second term.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the presidency, signed by Tinubu’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Advertisement

President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony according to the statement.

Recall President Tinubu is currently in Lagos for the Sallah holidays.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has berated the Federal Government over the move to acquire new jets for President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima.

Advertisement

Naija News recalls that the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence on Friday backed the Federal Government’s plan to purchase new aircraft for Tinubu and Shettima.

However, in a statement via his X handle on Monday, Peter Obi cited the current economic hardship bedevilling the nation, stressing the move demonstrates the government’s extreme insensitivity to citizens’ struggles.

The former Anambra governor described the decision as unacceptable, noting that the situation in the country demands a more compassionate use of resources, prioritizing citizens’ welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Obi noted that instead of adding to luxuries, the FG should focus on alleviating the suffering of the masses and finding lasting solutions to their problems.

The former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, has opined that the ruling party has failed to meet its campaign promises.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain who resigned from the party last week made this known in an interview with Arise Television on Monday.

According to Lukman, APC’s performance on key campaign promises, like security, economic stability, and anti-corruption, has been poor, and the masses are free to conclude whether the ruling party is worse than the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The politician said he hoped that the new leadership of President Bola Tinubu would depart from the previous administration’s practices under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Abba Yusuf has explained his reasons for ordering the arrest of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, an action that led to the court awarding ₦10 million in damages to the monarch.

The Governor, through his spokesman Sunusi Bature, stated that he ordered Bayero’s arrest because Bayero returned two days after his dethronement to reclaim the palace, causing unrest in the state.

The governor also defended the demolition of buildings, stating it was aimed at reclaiming public property illegally acquired by former Governor Ganduje, his associates, and family.

He emphasized the exercise’s necessity to prevent individuals from misappropriating public funds and resources.

Despite criticism from figures like Bala Ibrahim, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to Kano state’s welfare and socio-economic advancement.

The Federal Government has debunked the reports that President Bola Tinubu renamed the Murtala Mohammed Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Naija News reports that the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, clarified the purported reports in a statement on Monday.

The statement disclosed that the Arterial Road N20 was named after Prof Soyinka, and the Murtala Mohammed Expressway remains unchanged and continues to bear the name of former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed.

The FG urged the public to disregard the information regarding renaming the Murtala Mohammed Expressway after Soyinka.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, says the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government would lift the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers soon.

According to Keyamo, all necessary formalities have been concluded between the two countries but it is up to the UAE government to make the official announcement.

He stated that he is aware of the specific date when the visa ban would be lifted but it’s not up to him to make the announcement.

The Minister made this known in an interview with the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, Otega Ogra, published on the official YouTube page of the State House of Nigeria.

He added that an agreement was reached between the two countries during a recent visit by President Tinubu to UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in September 2023.

MultiChoice, the leading satellite television provider in Nigeria, has been forced to readjust its subscription rates for DStv and GOtv users in the country.

Naija News reports that this move comes after a court order mandated the company to halt its recent price hike, which had led to a significant decline in its subscriber base.

The company had initially increased its prices, citing rising costs and inflation, but the move was met with widespread criticism from consumers and regulatory authorities.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) in Abuja subsequently ordered MultiChoice to revert to its old prices, pending the outcome of a full hearing on the matter.

MultiChoice has now complied with the court order, readjusting its subscription rates for both DStv and GOtv users.

The new rates took effect on June 16, 2024.

Organised Labour has accused the Tripartite Committee chairman, Bukar Goni Aji, of not being aware of the hardships and suffering workers and other Nigerians are experiencing.

Naija News earlier reported that the Chairman of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage had asked Labour to reconsider the amount it demanded as minimum wage, citing the country’s prevailing economic situation.

Goni listed several incentives, including the ₦35,000 wage award for all treasury-paid federal workers, ₦100 billion for the procurement of gas-fueled buses and conversion to gas kits, the ₦125 billion conditional grant, financial inclusion for small and medium-scale enterprises, and ₦25,000 each to be shared among 15 million households for three months.

These reasons, he argued, should lead Labour to accept the ₦62,000 offered by the government, against its demand of ₦250,000.

Organised Labour, a member of the tripartite committee for a new minimum wage, insisted that its demand was based on the nationwide survey which delineated the stark economic realities for the average Nigerian family.

Speaking on behalf of Labour, one of Labour’s negotiators in the Tripartite Committee tasked the chairman to press the government to make its proposal more reflective of the economic realities and the cost of living impacting workers.

They called for transparency and realistic government offers, urging leaders to make sacrifices to ensure fair wages and prevent further suffering of workers.

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, visited the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Naija News reports Obasanjo was on a courtesy visit to Mrs Tinubu for the Sallah celebration.

The meeting between the former President and the First Lady was made known in a post via X by a media aide to Mrs. Tinubu, Busola Kukoyi.

Sharing photos of the two individuals, Kukoyi wrote: “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.”

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has maintained his stand on the allegation that some protesters arrested during the 2020 #EndSARS protest are still in Police custody.

The former lawmaker, in a post via X on Monday, challenged the Police authorities to read the list of names published regarding the allegation that some protesters are still in custody.

Sani made the challenge after the Police on Sunday, debunked claims by the former lawmaker that some youths have remained in custody since their arrest in 2020 over the EndSARS protest.

The Police denial was issued in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi stated that no person remains in unlawful custody with the Police or any other security agency in the country in relation to the #EndSARS protest of 2020.

He therefore called on the public to disregard the claims by Sani and urged the former Senator to avoid causing public harm and incitement.

However, in response, Senator Sani has thrown a fresh challenge to the Police, saying the security agency should read the list of names published.

He wrote: “The Police debunked my statement that some Endsars protesters are still held in custody. I hope they have read the list of the names published.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.