‘APC Has Done Badly In Fulfilling Campaign Promises’ – Salihu Lukman

The former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, has opined that the ruling party has failed to meet its campaign promises.

Naija News reports that the APC chieftain who resigned from the party last week made this known in an interview with Arise Television on Monday.

According to Lukeman, APC’s performance on key campaign promises, like security, economic stability, and anti-corruption, has been poor, and the masses are free to conclude whether the ruling party is worse than the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The politician said he hoped that the new leadership of President Bola Tinubu would depart from the previous administration’s practices under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “I admit that in terms of meeting up with our campaign promises, we have done badly, no doubt about it. And what are those campaign promises?

“Issues of security, issues of the economy, issues of fighting corruption. We have done badly and people are free to reach the conclusion whether APC is worse than PDP or not.

“But as at 2023, before the election, I had the hope that because our leaders were not in denial of the challenges facing us, they would be humble enough to admit that we have not done what we needed to do between 2015 and 2023 and that’s what I was practically very very confident that he will not really do business as usual the way president Buhari did.

“Unfortunately, here we are. He’s doing business as usual and as it is, we are going to end up in a worse situation. So to that extent, you might be right in criticising some of us who were in APC and who supported president Asiwaju.”