‘Tinubu Did Not Rename Abuja’s Murtala Mohammed Way After Soyinka’ – FG

The Federal Government has debunked the reports that President Bola Tinubu renamed the Murtala Mohammed Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Naija News reports that the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, clarified the purported reports in a statement on Monday.

The statement disclosed that the Arterial Road N20 was named after Prof Soyinka, and the Murtala Mohammed Expressway remains unchanged and continues to bear the name of former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed.

The FG urged the public to disregard the information regarding renaming the Murtala Mohammed Expressway after Soyinka.

The statement reads, “We have noted the rumours being circulated that the Murtala Mohammed Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has been renamed Wole Soyinka Way.

“The renaming of the Murtala Mohammed Expressway Way has never been contemplated by this administration.

“For the record, on June 4, 2024, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated a new road in the FCT codenamed Arterial Road N20 (from Katampe to Jahi), which links the existing Outer Northern Expressway (also known as Murtala Mohammed Expressway) to the Northern Parkway (also called Ahmadu Bello Way).

“During the inauguration of the N20 (which is a new road), FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, proposed to the President that the road be named after Prof Wole Soyinka, and the President agreed.

“Therefore, it is the Arterial Road N20 that is named after Prof Soyinka. The Murtala Mohammed Expressway remains unchanged and continues to bear the name of our esteemed former Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed.

“We urge all citizens to disregard any misinformation regarding the renaming of the Murtala Mohammed Expressway.

“The report is entirely false and only exists in the imagination of its purveyors.”