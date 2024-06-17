Obasanjo Visits Tinubu In Lagos (Photo)

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, visited the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Naija News reports Obasanjo was on a courtesy visit to Mrs Tinubu for the Sallah celebration.

The meeting between the former President and the First Lady was made known in a post via X by a media aide to Mrs. Tinubu, Busola Kukoyi.

Sharing photos of the two individuals, Kukoyi wrote: “Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu after receiving the Former President who came felicitating on the Sallah Celebration on Monday 17th June.”

Obasanjo Is Exhibiting Symptoms Of Senility – APC Reacts To Criticism Of Tinubu’s Reforms

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the criticism from erstwhile president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recall that Obasanjo had criticised the current administration’s handling of its ongoing reforms and the coup d’etat in Niger Republic.

The former Nigerian leader had knocked Tinubu’s implementation of the removal of subsidy from petroleum products as well as the floating of naira.

He stated that though the policies initiated by Tinubu were necessary, they were wrongly implemented.

However, reacting to Obasanjo’s statement during an interview with Punch, APC National Director, Bala Ibrahim insisted that the ex-president was simply a serial critic.

He claimed that Obasanjo was exhibiting symptoms of senility.