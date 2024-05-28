Obasanjo Is Exhibiting Symptoms Of Senility – APC Reacts To Criticism Of Tinubu’s Reforms

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the criticism from erstwhile president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recall that Obasanjo had criticised the current administration’s handling of its ongoing reforms and the coup d’etat in Niger Republic.

The former Nigerian leader had knocked Tinubu’s implementation of the removal of subsidy from petroleum products as well as the floating of naira.

He stated that though the policies initiated by Tinubu were necessary, they were wrongly implemented.

However, reacting to Obasanjo’s statement during an interview with Punch, APC National Director, Bala Ibrahim insisted that the ex-president was simply a serial critic.

He claimed that Obasanjo was exhibiting symptoms of senility.

He said, “As a Nigerian and someone who respects Obasanjo, I think senility is beginning to come in. Obasanjo is beginning to manifest the symptoms.

“Ever since he lost the bid to have a third term in office, he has consistently attacked every regime that comes after him. He sees himself as the only one who meant well for Nigeria from independence to date. He thinks he is the best and every other leader is bad. And this is not good for a statesman. Nobody has monopoly on knowledge or style of leadership.

“Obasanjo has been consistent in his criticisms of people in leadership positions apart from himself. So, this is not an isolated case. President Bola Tinubu is not the first to be attacked by Obasanjo. Buhari and Jonathan were also victims of his criticisms. He himself did not fare better when he was the leader. In fact, Obasanjo superintended the balkanisation of the Nigerian economy.

“How can he say someone who is trying to put the economy on a better pedestal is not doing the right thing? I am not a spokesman for Tinubu. Even though the party has discussed him to my knowledge, I practically feel Obasanjo has erred as he has always been doing.”

