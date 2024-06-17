‘I Hope They Have Read The Names’ – Shehu Sani Replies Police Over #EndSARS Protesters Still In Custody

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has maintained his stand on the allegation that some protesters arrested during the 2020 #EndSARS protest are still in Police custody.

The former lawmaker, in a post via X on Monday, challenged the Police authorities to read the list of names published regarding the allegation that some protesters are still in custody.

Sani made the challenge after the Police on Sunday, debunked claims by the former lawmaker that some youths have remained in custody since their arrest in 2020 over the EndSARS protest.

The Police denial was issued in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi stated that no person remains in unlawful custody with the Police or any other security agency in the country in relation to the #EndSARS protest of 2020.

He therefore called on the public to disregard the claims by Sani and urged the former Senator to avoid causing public harm and incitement.

However, in response, Senator Sani has thrown a fresh challenge to the Police, saying the security agency should read the list of names published.

He wrote: “The Police debunked my statement that some Endsars protesters are still held in custody. I hope they have read the list of the names published.”

Naija News recalls the exchange between the Police and Senator Sani started after the former Kaduna lawmaker while speaking during the 2024 Democracy Day Dinner on June 12, 2024, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, claimed some young Nigerians have remained in custody since the 2020 EndSARS demonstrations and called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure their quick release.