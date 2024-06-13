Pardon EndSARS Protesters Still In Prison – Shehu Sani Begs Tinubu

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Tinubu to pardon those incarcerated over the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

Naija News recalls that in 2020, Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest police brutality.

However, during the protest, some police stations, formations, and offices were damaged across the country, leading to some arrests.

While some of the arrested protesters were released, others are believed to still be in detention in various police stations.

Speaking at a special dinner organised to mark Democracy Day held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, Sani said those who took part in the protest should also be considered champions of democracy.

According to him, he and other of his peers who were part of the fight to entrench democracy in Nigeria as the ENDSARS protesters learnt from President Tinubu to be dogged.

The dinner was attended by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima alongside their spouses.

The President of the senate, speaker of the House of Representatives, secretary to the government of the federation, the chief justice of the federation, state governors, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), diplomats, traditional rulers, and lawmakers were among dignitaries that attended the dinner.