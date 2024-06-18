Sports
2024/25 La Liga El Clasico Fixtures Confirmed [See Matchday One, Two Fixtures]
The 2024-2025 Spanish La Liga fixtures were released earlier today, June 18, 2024, with emphasis on the El Clasico schedule.
The El Clasico (FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash) is often the most anticipated fixture of the Spanish La Liga, and as usual, that aspect of the league has been sorted.
Real Madrid’s home ground, the Santiago Bernabéu will host the first El Clasico of the 2024-2025 season. The game is scheduled to take place on October 27.
This clash will be highly anticipated because most football enthusiasts could have the opportunity to see Kylian Mbappe going against FC Barcelona in Real Madrid’s shirt for the first time in history.
Also, the match will give legendary German coach, Hansi Flick his first opportunity to lead FC Barcelona against a Real Madrid side that will be tutored by coach Carlo Ancelotti.
The second El Clasico of the season will take place at Camp Nou on May 11, 2025. By then, it would have been clear who is likely to win the league title.
Recall that last season, Real Madrid who finished as the league winners, dominated FC Barcelona completely as Carlo Ancelotti and his boys beat Xavi’s Barca three times in a row.
Note that the 2024-2025 Spanish La Liga season will commence across Spain on August 18, 2024.
FC Barcelona will kick off their campaign with an away clash with Valencia, and Real Madrid will kick off the season away against Mallorca on the said date.
Below are matchday one and two fixtures of the Spanish La Liga 2024-2025 season:
Matchday One
August 18, 2024
Real Betis Vs Girona
Mallorca Vs Real Madrid
Las Palmas Vs Sevilla
Villarreal Vs Atlético
Valencia Vs FC Barcelona
Real Sociedad Vs Rayo Vallecano
Celta Vs Alavés
Osasuna Vs Leganés
Valladolid Vs Espanyol / Oviedo
Bilbao Vs Getafe
Matchday 2
August 25, 2024.
Atlético Vs Girona
Leganés Vs Las Palmas
Espanyol /Oviedo Vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona Vs Bilbao
Gatefe Vs Rayo Vallecano
Alavés Vs Real Betis
Sevilla Vs Villarreal
Celta Vigo Vs Valencia
Real Madrid Vs Valladolid
Osasuna Vs Mallorca
The kickoff time for the aforementioned La Liga fixtures are yet to be determined.
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775