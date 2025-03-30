La Liga: Barcelona Reclaims Top Spot As Lewandowski Net Double In 4-1 Victory Against Girona

Robert Lewandowski scored two goals as Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-1 win against Girona, allowing them to maintain a three-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Following Real Madrid’s victory over Leganes on Saturday, which brought them level on points, Hansi Flick’s team reclaimed their lead at the Olympic Stadium.

In response to Kylian Mbappe’s two goals for Madrid, Lewandowski matched him with a brace, keeping a three-goal advantage in the race for Spain’s Golden Boot.

Barcelona, who remain unbeaten in 20 matches this year, took the lead just before halftime due to an own goal by Ladislav Krejci.

Although Arnaut Danjuma equalized for Girona, Lewandowski scored twice more, and Ferran Torres capped off the scoring.

Naija News reports that last season, Girona managed to defeat Barcelona twice, but they have struggled to replicate that success this year and currently sit in 13th place.

“We played with patience, we had a plan, and if we play with that plan, we can always score a lot of goals and win the game,” veteran striker Lewandowski told DAZN.

The 36-year-old player said he had the legs to keep playing for seasons to come.

“I know a lot of people are talking about my age but… I want to play more years at the top level,” said the Poland international.

“I feel very good physically, I think looking at the stats there’s no difference now to a few years ago.”

“In the first half we had the game under control but lacked the final ball, but in the second half, we played more attacking, made more chances and scored some goals, that’s the most important thing,” added Lewandowski.

Naija News reports that Flick rotated some of his regular players with the Copa del Rey semi-final match against Atletico Madrid in mind.

Barcelona struggled to find their usual fluidity in the first half, even though they controlled the game, creating occasional threats through the lively runs of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and the relentless energy of Fermin Lopez.

Paulo Gazzaniga made a solid save from Lopez during a counter-attack after Viktor Tsygankov missed Girona’s first real chance by shooting over.

Gazzaniga again made a crucial save from Lewandowski and then from Yamal, who also shot off target.

Barcelona appealed for a penalty when Fermin was fouled by Yaser Asprilla at the edge of the area, resulting in a free-kick being awarded.

A VAR check revealed that the contact occurred within the box, but the referee ruled that Lopez had fouled Asprilla as they collided, much to the dismay of Barcelona.

Gazzaniga made an impressive fingertip save to deny a header from Ronald Araujo, but Barcelona managed to score before the break.

Yamal’s threatening free-kick directed towards Eric Garcia was inadvertently turned into his own net by Krejci at the near post.

Although Girona had been largely ineffective in the first half, they equalized just eight minutes into the second half thanks to Danjuma.

Daley Blind set up the Dutch striker, who finished with precision, beating Wojciech Szczesny with a low shot.

Nevertheless, Barcelona quickly regained the lead as Lewandowski, the top scorer in La Liga, recorded his 24th goal of the season.

Lopez headed the ball across the six-yard area, and Lewandowski skillfully maneuvered to flick it through Gazzaniga’s legs.

The forward sealed Barcelona’s win with his 25th goal, finishing after substitute Frenkie de Jong advanced into space and provided the assist.

There was still time for Torres to score a fourth after Gerard Martin found him, while the impressive Yamal struck the crossbar with a curling effort.

Remarkably, this marked the 20th occasion this season that Flick’s team has scored four or more goals in 45 matches as they chase a potential treble.