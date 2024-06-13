Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 13th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 13th June 2024

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, addressed the issue of minimum wage in his national broadcast to mark the 25th anniversary of unbroken democracy in Nigeria and the 2024 democracy day.

Naija News gathered that the President in his speech, promised that the new national minimum will soon be sent to the National Assembly for approval.

The statement of Tinubu comes days after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, received the recommendations of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

Tinubu, in his take on the national strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliated unions, said his administration does not seek to crack down on workers.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, slipped while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja venue of the programme. The President lost his footing momentarily as he was about to step into the vehicle.

However, despite the slip, the President quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings.

The event at Eagles Square is part of a series of events to mark the country’s Democracy Day celebration.

Organised Labour has vocally denied claims by President Bola Tinubu during his Democracy Day broadcast that an agreement has been reached on the new national minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Acting President, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, insists that the negotiations, which concluded on Friday, June 7, did not yield a consensual decision.

According to Adeyanju’s statement, the talks held by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage resulted in two distinct proposals: ₦250,000 suggested by Organised Labour and ₦62,000 proposed by the government alongside the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

This response comes after President Tinubu’s address, which indicated a resolution had been achieved on the wage discussions, thereby causing confusion and discontent among the ranks of Organised Labour.

President Bola Tinubu has given his assurance to Nigerians that the current national reforms are aimed at “fixing” the economy, not causing hardship.

Tinubu, speaking to the nation following the 2024 Democracy Day on Wednesday, emphasized that the reforms being implemented are aimed at establishing a stronger and more resilient foundation for future growth.

Tinubu sympathised with the masses, saying he understood the current economic difficulties ravaging the nation.

“There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour.

“As we continue to reform the economy, I shall always listen to the people and will never turn my back on you.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has claimed that some state governors encourage criminals to participate in election rigging.

He stated this on Wednesday in Benin City while inaugurating the state secretariats refurbished by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The nation’s former leader praised Obaseki for employing first-class graduates, adding that only a person with courage would make such a move.

Jonathan lamented that other governors were busy encouraging criminals to snatch ballot boxes.

A former national vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has resigned from the ruling party.

Lukman, who has been critical of the affairs and policies of the APC in recent times, announced in a statement on Wednesday that his membership of the APC has become useless.

The former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), in a statement titled: “APC and The Future of Nigerian Democracy: Letter to Selected APC Leaders,” said he is going back to the trenches ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He accused President Bola Tinubu and other party leaders of refusing to allow internal reforms in the APC.

The former APC National Working Committee (NWC) member, however, refused to disclose his next political party.

The Federal Government, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has affirmed its dedication to establishing a realistic and sustainable minimum wage for Nigerian workers, mindful of the potential repercussions on the nation’s employment rates.

During his keynote address at the 2024 Synod of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria held in Abuja on Wednesday, Minister Idris highlighted the delicate balance needed in wage negotiations.

He urged organized labour to consider the broader economic implications of their wage demands to avoid triggering widespread job losses.

The government’s stance comes amid intense negotiations with labour unions, which are advocating for significant wage increases to cope with the country’s escalating cost of living.

However, Idris warned that adopting an unsustainable wage structure could destabilize the economy and lead to adverse outcomes such as massive layoffs.

The presidency has reacted to the slip and fall by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday during the democracy day event held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

While confirming the slip of the President during the event, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun noted that it was just a minor incident.

He explained that the President only missed his step while climbing the parade vehicle but there were no issues as he immediately continued with the ceremony.

“Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues,” he wrote via X.

The Federal Government has explained why it opted to obtain a $2.5 Billion loan from the World Bank to fund the 2024 budget.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has mentioned that the upcoming 2024 budget will be partially funded by the ₦50 billion Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) managed by the National Sovereign Wealth Investment Authority (NSWIA).

Nonetheless, the minister highlighted that the ₦50 billion would not suffice to support the “Renewed Hope Transformational Projects”, leading the federal government to request a $2.5bn loan from the World Bank.

Naija News reports that Bagudu disclosed this during a briefing with the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on National Planning and Economic Affairs regarding the proposed Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

The Minister further mentioned that the World Bank’s management would soon convene to make a decision on the loan’s approval.

Bagudu explained that the entire supplementary budget, still in the process of being formulated, would be directed towards four specific transformational projects.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has warned President Bola Tinubu against approving anything he described as an unsustainable minimum wage.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in his Democracy Day address on Wednesday, assured Labour that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage for workers would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

The President is expected to decide on the ₦62,000 government and private sector proposal and the ₦250,000 demand of the Organised Labour.

However, Soludo, while speaking at ‘The Platform Nigeria’, a programme by Lagos-based church, Covenant Nation, to mark the 2024 Democracy Day, said he pities Tinubu if he approves an unsustainable minimum wage for workers in the country.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned that an unsustainable wage might lead to job losses and spiral economic challenges in the country.

