Presidency Reacts As Tinubu Falls During Democracy Day Event At Eagle Square In Abuja (Video)

The presidency has reacted to the slip and fall by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday during the democracy day event held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

While confirming the slip of the President during the event, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun noted that it was just a minor incident.

He explained that the President only missed his step while climbing the parade vehicle but there were no issues as he immediately continued with the ceremony.

“Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues,” he wrote via X.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja venue of the programme. The President lost his footing momentarily as he was about to step into the vehicle.

However, despite the slip, the President quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings.

