Despite Hardship, Ongoing Reforms Will Fix Economy – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has given his assurance to Nigerians that the current national reforms are aimed at “fixing” the economy, not causing hardship.

Tinubu, speaking to the nation following the 2024 Democracy Day on Wednesday, emphasized that the reforms being implemented are aimed at establishing a stronger and more resilient foundation for future growth.

Tinubu sympathised with the masses, saying he understood the current economic difficulties ravaging the nation.

“There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour.

“As we continue to reform the economy, I shall always listen to the people and will never turn my back on you.

“Our economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades. It has been unbalanced because it was built on the flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.

“I say to you here and now that as we celebrate the enshrinement of our political democracy, let us commit ourselves to the fulfilment of its equally important counterpart, the realisation of our economic democracy.

President Tinubu’s compassionate remarks come amid the implementation of various economic policies, reforms, and new taxes by his administration, contributing to soaring inflation and an increase in the cost of living.