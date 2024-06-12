Some Governors Encouraging Armed Criminals To Rig Elections – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has claimed that some state governors encourage criminals to participate in election rigging.

He stated this on Wednesday in Benin City while inaugurating the state secretariats refurbished by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The nation’s former leader praised Obaseki for employing first-class graduates, adding that only a person with courage would make such a move.

Jonathan lamented that other governors were busy encouraging criminals to snatch ballot boxes.

He said, “In fact, if you go to some states, governors are busy encouraging criminals because of politics, people that would rig election for them, carry ballot boxes, knives and cutlasses pursuing people during election.

“But you are encouraging the best brains in Edo State. The brains didn’t come from one political party, it comes from all the political parties. The brains come from all those who are supporting all governorship candidates.

“Those who are undergraduates should struggle to make First Class instead of going to join cult gangs, drinking alcohol and raping women. You should try to make good grades. So, if you have opportunity to go to school, take your school seriously.”

Jonathan noted that Obaseki was not supporting best brains because he wanted to win election, but because he wanted to build a state, adding: “For you to build a state, you have to build people”.

“To be a leader, especially political leader, local government chairman, state governor or president of a country you must have a vision, and not just I want to be this and when you sit in the office, you don’t know what to to do.

“I have to sincerely appreciate your vision and let me also join the civil servants to thank for improving their welfare,” he added.

Jonathan said before the governor increased the state minimum wage to ₦70,000, the civil servants were going home with a salary that could not take them home.

“Initially, when I read in the papers that you proposed to pay N70,000 minimum wage, I was also worried if this good friend will be able to pay. But, that is a word of a visioner,” he concluded.