‘Oshiomhole Convinced Us To Make Obaseki Governor’ – Philip Shaibu

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has revealed his decision to support his former principal, Godwin Obasaki, was due to his respect for former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Naija News reports that Shaibu expressed his reservations about Obaseki during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday.

Shaibu said he never had faith in Obaseki’s leadership, even before they assumed office on November 12, 2016.

He further explained that despite his initial reluctance, he eventually supported Obaseki out of respect and based on the assurances given by Oshiomhole.

He said, “Obaseki is not a politician. We made him governor, Oshiomhole convinced us. I was not one of those that believed he shouldn’t be the governor because I didn’t believe in him.

“When he was brought out to contest, I was the last man standing saying no to him, but out of respect, I was convinced. But what we were told, and Comrade predicted well, was that we needed him because we were going into recession, and we needed someone that has an economic background with private sector knowledge. We believed Comrade, we didn’t believe him.”

Reflecting on their first term in office, Shaibu said their political structure was dismantled to accommodate Obaseki, trusting in Oshiomhole’s vision for the state, but the dynamics of the second term were vastly different.

He added, “We dismantled our structure and gave him everything. Second term was a different ball game; it was a time of godfatherism in Edo State.”