‘You Have Started Well’ – Obaseki’s Family Congratulates Okpebholo Over Victory At Election Tribunal

The family of the immediate past governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has lauded the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja for affirming the election victory of Monday Okpebholo as the governor of the State.

The three-member tribunal panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, dismissed the allegations brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, for lack of credible evidence.

On Wednesday, Naija News reported that the Tribunal ruled that the PDP and Ighodalo failed to prove their claims against Okpebholo.

The Tribunal stated that “no competent witnesses were called” by the petitioners to substantiate their petition, thereby upholding the victory of Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

In a statement jointly signed by Benjamin Igbinovia Obaseki, Osaro Obaseki, and Emwanta Obaseki, the former governor’s family congratulated Okpebholo on his well-deserved victory at the Tribunal.

The family commended Okpebholo’s administration, adding that it will be eight years of performance and reforms.

The statement read, “The judiciary again has proven they are the hope of the people and a pillar for which justice and democracy shall continually stand.

“Meanwhile, you have demonstrated that you have come to protect and build a new Edo where every resident and visitor will have a memorable lifetime share of the dividends of Democracy.

“Your stand and support against illegal and oppressive unions dues collections, the awards of road contracts, public service and Local Government reforms, industrial investments and economic revival are signs that you are ready to build Edo of our collective dream.s

“You have started well, and God will help you to end well

“It is going to be eight years of performance and reforms

“Once again, congratulations from the House of the Obasekis.”