Tinubu Slips While Boarding Presidential Parade Vehicle At Eagles Square (Video)

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, slipped while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja venue of the programme. The President lost his footing momentarily as he was about to step into the vehicle.

However, despite the slip, the President quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings.

The event at Eagles Square is part of a series of events to mark the country’s Democracy Day celebration.

In a related development, Tinubu addressed the issue of minimum wage in his national broadcast to mark the 25th anniversary of unbroken democracy in Nigeria and the 2024 democracy day.

Naija News gathered that the President, in his speech, promised that the new national minimum will soon be sent to the National Assembly for approval.

The statement of Tinubu comes a days after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, received the recommendations of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

Tinubu in his take on the national strike by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliated unions said his administration do not seek to crack down on workers.

