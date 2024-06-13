Photos: Okonjo-Iweala Celebrates 70th Birthday With Husband, WTO Ambassadors And Staff

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has shared photos of her 70th birthday celebration online.

Naija News reports that Okonjo, in the post via her X handle, described today as one of the happiest days of her life.

While expressing appreciation to WTO Ambassadors, staff and members for their outpouring of love, the former Minister of Finance noted that she had never received as many flower bouquets from all over the world as she got today.

She wrote, “I don’t normally do personal tweets, but today is an exception! It has been one of the happiest days of my life – my 70th birthday! So much outpouring of love from everywhere!! I want to thank all WTO Ambassadors, WTO staff, friends and family! I’ve never received so many bouquets of flowers from all over the world, as I have today! Along with good wishes and prayers. I consider myself blessed to have a loving husband, family, friends and well wishers! All Glory and Thanks to God!”

Meanwhile, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has disowned a WhatsApp post claiming that she is bringing investors to Nigeria.

In a post via her official X handle, the former Minister of Finance stated that she does not use the WhatsApp Broadcast feature and that the message did not originate from her.

Describing the message as fake, the WTO boss urged members of the public to desist from relying on information circulating on WhatsApp purportedly originated from her.

She described the message as a “bad example” of using social media, stating that peddlers of such misleading information “will not succeed.”