Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 29th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 29th March, 2025

First Lady Remi Tinubu has downplayed a viral video of nursing students allegedly mocking her during her visit to Delta State

Naija News reported that the students of the nursing school rejected a song introduced by the Master of Ceremony (MC), calling the wife of the President the mother of the nation.

The students said Mrs. Tinubu was the MC’s mother and not theirs nor that of the nation.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, SSA Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, said that educational institutions should foster an environment where students feel safe to express themselves while maintaining decorum.

According to her, First Lady’s visit was intended to inspire and uplift healthcare professionals.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved new appointments to strengthen the leadership of River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday evening by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

At the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta, Sowade Oluwakayode Adebayo will replace Engr. Julius Oloro as the Executive Director of Engineering Services.

At the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Chucks Erhire steps into the role of Executive Director of Engineering Services, succeeding Dr. Austin Nonyelim Izagbo.

The President appointed Sunday Kubba Hassan as the Executive Director of Planning at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, replacing Chief Chris Tarka.

Engr. Okibe Timothy retains his current position as the Executive Director of Engineering at the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority.

The presidency has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, regarding claims that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating him over financial transactions linked to the Lagos State government.

Naija News reports that Atiku had claimed that the EFCC was probing him concerning financial activities involving Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Friday, March 28, 2025, described the claim as baseless and misleading, stressing it is a desperate attempt by Atiku to remain politically relevant through unfounded accusations and social media gossip.

The presidency accused Atiku of refusing to embrace the role of a statesman since his defeat in the 2023 election but chose to stoke division with unfounded accusations and unproductive rhetoric.

Onanuga said Atiku should know that EFCC, as an independent institution, operates within its statutory mandate without external influence, adding that President Bola Tinubu remains focused on addressing critical national challenges and advancing his administration’s agenda for Nigeria’s growth and stability.

A prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and younger brother to former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Emmanuel Fayose, has officially declared his intention to contest in the 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Naija News understands that Fayose announced his ambition during a media briefing in Ado-Ekiti, expressing strong confidence in clinching the PDP ticket and defeating the incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said his decision to join the race was motivated by a desire to rebuild the state and restore public trust in governance.

He pledged to focus his campaign on key areas such as economic development, infrastructure renewal, and youth empowerment, stressing that his administration would prioritize the welfare of the people—unlike the current government, which he accused of ignoring public needs.

Fayose also called for internal unity within the PDP as the party prepares for the 2026 polls, urging members to close ranks and present a formidable front.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will successfully regain control of Kano State in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News understands that Akpabio stated that with prominent party figures such as Senator Basheer Lado, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, and APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje leading the efforts, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be victorious.

In a statement made on Thursday, Akpabio emphasized the APC’s strong position for the upcoming elections, saying, “Ahead of 2027, we are confident that with Senator Barau, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and your strategic self, Kano is already in the kitty of APC.”

Akpabio also addressed recent rumors regarding the alleged leakage of sensitive information between the presidency and the Senate during Senator Lado’s time as Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate matters.

He strongly denied these allegations, praising Lado’s performance as exemplary.

“Let me put on record that since Senator Lado assumed office as Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on National Assembly (Senate Matters), we have not had a single leakage of private communication between the Presidency and the Senate,” Akpabio stated.

“We have not had a single incident of leakage. In government, that’s what we call the right to know. And of course, where government business is done on pages of newspapers and on social media through leakages of information, it negatively rubs on national security.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his continued commitment to working hard and praying for the peace, safety, and stability of the nation.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after a special Juma’ah prayer session held at the National Mosque in Abuja to commemorate his 73rd birthday, President Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for life and the opportunity to serve.

“I feel good. I feel happy. I thank the Almighty Allah, who has protected us and continues to answer our prayers,” the President said.

President Tinubu, who turns 73 on March 29, 2025, emphasized that the safety and welfare of Nigerians remain his top priority, both in his leadership and in his prayers.

“We have prayed for our country. We prayed for the stability and peace of the nation. We prayed that Almighty Allah will safeguard our people and all citizens,” he added.

Reflecting on the message from the day’s sermon, the President noted that both hard work and prayers are essential to national progress.

Infamous bandit leader Ado Aleru has reportedly called for an urgent meeting with his fighters and supporters in response to the murder of his nephew, Isuhu Yellow, by a rival faction aligned with Dogo Gide.

This information was shared by a renowned counter-insurgency specialist concentrating on the Lake Chad area, Zagazola Makama, in a post on his 𝕏 account.

Makama reported that intelligence sources indicated the meeting took place on Thursday at one of Aleru’s camps located in the Munhaye forest within the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“We saw dozens of motorcycles carrying them (bandits) from all directions, heading towards Munhaye,” a local source, who requested anonymity, said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially declared businesswoman Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu wanted over allegations of money laundering and investment fraud.

Naija News reports that Ms. Achimugu, identified as an associate of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency on Friday.

The EFCC, in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, urged anyone with useful information about her whereabouts to contact the Commission.

The statement read: “The public is hereby notified that Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.”

Ms. Achimugu’s name previously surfaced in reports involving Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that on January 24, the governor had left his official duties in Lagos to attend Ms. Achimugu’s 50th birthday celebration in Grenada, a Caribbean island.

Veteran gospel singer Dr. Panam Percy Paul has revealed that he once turned down a lucrative international record deal because it required him to compromise his faith.

Speaking with Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the renowned musician recounted how, in 1995, he was offered a three-year contract worth £24 million, which was approximately ₦7 billion at the time.

However, the offer came with a condition—he was asked to reduce the number of times he mentioned “Jesus” in his songs.

“The catch was ‘can you reduce the number of times you call the name Jesus in your songs?’ And there is more where this came from. One of them said to me, ‘You actually don’t need to mention the name Jesus. You can call Him other names like Righteous One, Greatest Lover,’” he recalled.

Shocked by the proposal, Paul immediately rejected the deal, stating that no amount of money could make him alter his message.

“I was at the peak of ministry and success in the industry. I was offered £24 million for a three-year contract. 1995, £24 million was equivalent to ₦7 billion. I told them, you can keep the money, while I keep the name,” Paul added.

The gospel icon also lamented how the music industry has shifted away from ministry, with marketers and record labels now dictating how artists create their music.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that his players will not receive any bonuses, even if they triumph in the upcoming Club World Cup.

This declaration comes as Pep Guardiola and his boys prepare to face Bournemouth on Sunday, with their sights set on advancing to a remarkable seventh consecutive FA Cup semi-final—a testament to their historic success in the tournament.

Despite their achievements, Guardiola acknowledges that his squad faces significant challenges, particularly in securing a spot in the Champions League for the next season.

The team has experienced an inconsistent run, which has cast doubt on their competitiveness in both domestic and international competitions.

The Club World Cup, set to be held in the United States, presents a lucrative opportunity, offering a potential prize pool of £97 million for the victorious team.

Such a financial boost could greatly enhance Manchester City’s summer transfer budget, allowing them to reinforce their squad for the future. However, Guardiola emphasized that the prospect of financial rewards is secondary to the ethos of the team’s performance this season.

In his candid remarks, Guardiola stated, “We don’t deserve it this season. If we win, the bonus is for the club. Managers, staff, players—we don’t deserve it. Not even a watch.”

His comments reflect his belief that success should not only be measured in monetary terms but also by the commitment and results delivered on the pitch.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.