‘I Don’t Use WhatsApp Broadcasts’ – Okonjo-Iweala Disowns Fake Message

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has disowned a WhatsApp post claiming that she is bringing investors to Nigeria.

In a post via her official X handle on Friday, the former Minister of Finance stated that she does not use the WhatsApp Broadcast feature and the message did not originate from her.

Describing the message as fake, the WTO boss urged members of the public to desist from relying on information circulating on WhatsApp purportedly originated from her.

She described the message as a “bad example” of using social media, stating that peddlers of such misleading information “will not succeed.”

Her post reads: “It’s been brought to my attention that another fake message has been manufactured and is being forwarded on WhatsApp in my name. I want to make clear that this fake message is not from me. I am pleased that those who know me instantly recognised this as fake.

“Thanks to friends who brought this to my attention. Please be aware that I do not use WhatsApp broadcasts, thus, anything forwarded to you purporting to be a WhatsApp message from me is FAKE. This is a bad example of the use of social media. I want to warn those in the business of manufacturing FAKE messages, that they will not succeed.”