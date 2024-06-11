JUST IN: Fire Guts Kano Polytechnic

There was tension on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out, destroying a building within the School of Technology, Kano State Polytechnic.

Naija News learnt that the raging fire completely consumed the Arts and Industrial Department of the polytechnic early in the morning of Tuesday.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, said the reason behind the fire remains unknown as of reporting time.

He also mentioned that the extent of the damage could not be immediately determined due to the ongoing investigation.

He assured that further information would be shared as soon as possible.

Recall that last weekend, several properties were destroyed in a fire outbreak that occurred at a soap factory and plastic waste dump site in Amanato Street, Ugwagba Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, reports indicate that it began around 1 am on Saturday, before the state firefighters arrived.

According to The PUNCH, an eyewitness mentioned that the fire started in one corner of the building, prompting the immediate alert of the firefighters.

Despite some damage to properties, the state fire service managed to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The State Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident to journalists, stating that firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 1:40 am on Saturday to combat the fire.