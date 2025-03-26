Tragedy As Two-Storey Building Guts Fire In Anambra

A two-storey commercial structure located on Iweka Road, close to Ochanja Main Market in the Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was engulfed in flames on Tuesday evening.

The Fire Chief of the Anambra Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, verified the occurrence in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday, March 26.

He stated that the fire service received an emergency call around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday and promptly dispatched firefighters to address the situation.

“We don’t know the exact cause of the fire, but we were called to respond, and we did,” Chiketa said.

“The incident affected four shops in the two-storey building, but many others were saved. These shops contained furniture materials such as leather, foam, and other items.”

Chiketa noted that the firefighting team labored diligently and left the site around 3:05 a.m.

Reports had it that residents and supporters made attempts to recover the remnants of merchandise from the damaged stores.

Meanwhile, a devastating helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday while it was battling deadly wildfires in South Korea, leading to the death of the pilot.

Naija News understands that the accident occurred as officials raced to bring the massive blazes under control.

According to a Gyeongbuk Fire Service official, the helicopter was engaged in firefighting efforts when it crashed in a mountainous region of Uiseong County.

“We have been told that there was one pilot who was declared dead at the scene,” the official confirmed to AFP.

The tragic incident occurred amidst one of the worst wildfire outbreaks in South Korea’s history, with fire departments scrambling to manage the growing crisis.

The crash added to the already dire situation as officials worked around the clock to combat the raging fires.

The wildfires have already claimed at least 18 lives, making this one of South Korea’s most devastating wildfire outbreaks. Acting President Han Duck-soo confirmed the death toll and described the blazes as causing “unprecedented damage” across the country.

In the wake of the fires, emergency responders have been working tirelessly to contain the blazes, with firefighters continuing to battle the fires that have engulfed vast swathes of land, including areas near temples and other cultural sites.

As the fires advanced, authorities scrambled to protect important cultural landmarks. At Bongjeong Temple in Andong, a UNESCO-listed Korean Mountain Area Temple, efforts were underway to evacuate valuable items, including Buddha statues, from the potential path of the flames.