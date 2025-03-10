JUST IN: Fire Guts Aba Electric Distribution Company

A fire broke out at the premises of Geometric Power, the operators of Aba Power, Nigeria’s latest electricity distribution company (DisCo), during the early hours of Monday morning.

Naija News reports that the management of Geometric Power released a statement on Monday morning, March 10, confirming the occurrence of the incident.

According to the DisCo, the fire originated from a temporary structure situated within the Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba, Abia State.

The building had previously been utilized by a now-defunct South African electricity company, Group 5, during the construction of facilities for the integrated power company and has remained largely unused for over 12 years, as stated in the announcement.

The statement added: “Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it was contained by the Geometric Power staff before the arrival of the Abia State Fire Service which responded promptly to the emergency call.

“Geometric Power management commends its staff members for their vigilance and gallant efforts in containing the fire and the Abia State Fire Service for its swift response and professionalism.

“The management also appreciates members of the public for their concern and support.”