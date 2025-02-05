Tinubu Reacts As 17 Students Die In Zamfara School Fire

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the parents, guardians, and families who suffered the tragic loss of their loved ones in a fire that consumed an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, on Tuesday night.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 5, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled ‘President Tinubu mourns the pupils of the Zamfara Islamic School, the Nigerian leader emphasised the importance of safety for school proprietors.

Naija News reports that the fire incident at the Tsangaya school (Almajiri school) resulted in the deaths of 17 children.

It was reported that the inferno was ignited by stored sticks, referred to as ‘kara’ in the Hausa language.

“President Tinubu commiserates with the state government and owners of the school and prays for the quick recovery of those receiving medical attention.

“The President enjoins all public and private schools to prioritise children’s safety and security at all times and directs regulatory authorities in the education sector to ensure compliance with safety standards”, Tinubu noted in his condolence message on Wednesday.

The President prays that God Almighty will grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed and comfort to their loved ones.