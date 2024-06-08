Fire Guts Soap Factory In Anambra

Several properties were reportedly destroyed in a recent fire outbreak that occurred at a soap factory and plastic waste dump site in Amanato Street, Ugwagba Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, reports indicate that it began around 1 am on Saturday, before the state firefighters arrived.

According to The PUNCH, an eyewitness mentioned that the fire started in one corner of the building, prompting the immediate alert of the firefighters.

Despite some damage to properties, the state fire service managed to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The State Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident to journalists, stating that firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 1:40 am on Saturday to combat the fire.

He said, “The Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call at 01:40 hours of today, Saturday, June 8, 2024, of a fire outbreak in mini soap factory and plastic waste dumping ground at Amanato Street, Ugwagba Obosi, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“The firefighters and a fire truck were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident. They fought and contained the fire and prevented it from affecting a very closed-by four-storey building.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown. Also, no life was lost. The firemen departed the scene of a fire at 03:40 hours of today. Fire kills but it can be prevented.”

Earlier on Friday, another fire broke out on the top floor of a one-story building inside GMO Company, situated at Atani road, by Uga junction, Okpoko.