Property Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Guts 7-Storey Building In Lagos

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed on Thursday following a fire outbreak at a seven-storey commercial building belonging to AG Leventis, Iddo House, Iddo, via Oyingbo, Lagos.

Naija News gathered the fire, which started around 11 am, affected the archive room on the first floor.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused by self-ignition due to rising temperatures in the confined archival space.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, noted that no life was lost in the fire.

Meanwhile, notorious bandit Kingpin, Kachalla Dan Lukuti, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that the terrorist, infamous for orchestrating lethal assaults in Zamfara and Katsina states, passed away after succumbing to an unusual illness that caused him to bark like a dog prior to his death.

Sources acquainted with Dan Lukuti’s operations told popular security analyst, Zagazola Makama, that the infamous terrorist fell ill approximately a week ago, exhibiting bizarre symptoms that included extreme aggression, uncontrollable spasms, and ultimately, persistent barking akin to that of a rabid dog.

These sources indicated that his gang members were unable to approach him due to the enigmatic nature of his ailment, compelling them to maintain their distance until he ultimately passed away.