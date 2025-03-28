BREAKING: Fire Razes Onitsha Main Market

A fire has devastated sections of the Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State, Nigeria.

The blaze reportedly ignited in one of the market’s buildings around 6:20 AM on Friday and quickly spread to an adjacent structure.

Naija News understands that the cause of the fire remains unknown as of the time of filing this report.

In the meantime, local residents, bystanders, and firefighters have been seen working to rescue belongings and merchandise from the affected area.

The Head of the Media and Publicity Unit for the Anambra State Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident in a brief statement released on Friday (today).

Chiketa has urged the community and the public to stay calm while firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

“Anambra State Fire Service is currently on intervention at the scene of the fire outbreak at Ifejika Street, by Sokoto Road, Onitsha.

“The distress call came at 0620am today, and our firefighters deployed immediately,” he further urged the general public to remain calm as the situation is under control.