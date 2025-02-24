Fire Guts Popular Market In Zamfara

A section of the Gusau Central Market in Zamfara State was reportedly consumed by fire on Sunday evening.

The development resulted in the destruction of shops and merchandise valued at millions of naira, as reported in a publication by renowned security analyst, Zagazola Makama.

The post indicated that the fire ignited and swiftly spread across multiple stalls before traders and local residents were able to take action.

According to Makama, witnesses present at the scene described the incident as catastrophic, with many individuals attempting to recover their goods amidst the fierce flames.

Traders affected by the disaster have urgently requested assistance from the Zamfara State Fire Service, as the blaze continues to rage in certain areas of the market.

At the time of this report, the cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage remain unknown.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) eliminated at least 23 bandits in a fresh airstrike conducted in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State over the weekend.

Naija News reports the bandits are suspected to be relatives of notorious kingpin, Ado Aleiro.

According to a report by a counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the bandits had set out to rustle cattle from nearby communities before the airstrike from the military.

The report narrated that based on credible information, the large group of bandits were tracked to a mountainous area by NAF before surrounding them.

“The bandits succeeded in stealing several livestock and were attempting to escape when they encountered resistance from local security forces.

“The troops tracked the rustlers and waited until they reached a mountainous area before surrounding them.

“Once their location was confirmed, the Nigerian Air Force deployed air assets to engage the fleeing bandits.

“Eyewitnesses confirmed that several bandits were eliminated in the operation, though the exact number is yet to be determined,” the report read.