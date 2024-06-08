‘I Use Financial Demands To Chase Men Away’ – Nollywood Actress, Peju Johnson

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Peju Johnson, has opened up about using financial demands to scare men requesting a romantic relationship with her.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with Punch, condemned women’s financial demands from men who desire to date them.

However, Peju stated that some men keep disturbing women even when they are uninterested in the relationship, and she uses financial demands to chase such men away.

She said, “I wouldn’t say it’s right (to make financial demands from men). But, I like to chase men away (from me) by making financial demands. For example, after telling some men that one is not interested in a relationship with them, they would still keep sending one lots of messages daily, professing how they love and care for one, even when most of what they are saying are lies. Many of them, especially married men, just want to sleep with one. That can be disturbing and exhausting for me. So, instead of blocking them, I use financial demands to chase them away. One won’t see their ‘brake light’ after that.”

On what she considers the most challenging role she has ever played, Peju said, “That would be the role I played in the movie I produced titled, ‘Payback’. I played the role of a tout. I did not believe I could play the role, and it was really challenging for me. But, with the help of the director, I pulled it off.”

Asked about the biggest sacrifice she had ever made for love, the actress said, “Many years ago, my former boyfriend, who I thought I would settle down with, asked me to stop my acting career for his sake. He did not want me to be an actress, because he is a jealous type. He wanted me only to himself. And, I actually quit acting because of him. But, he ended up cheating on me and impregnated someone else. Thereafter, we broke up and I went back to acting.”