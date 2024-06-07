Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs South Africa: Coach Finidi Names Starting Lineup

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has released his starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against South Africa.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo from 8 p.m. tonight, June 7, 2024.

The matchday three encounter in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers is a must-win for both sides, especially for the Super Eagles who are currently occupying the 5th spot in Group C, a point below 4th-placed South Africa, and three points below first-placed Lesotho.

Ahead of the must-win game, coach Finidi George has released a starting lineup that didn’t accommodate Bayer Leverkusen’s top scorer in the just concluded season, Victor Boniface.

In place of Boniface in the centre-forward position, the coach went for Paul Onuachu who is currently on loan at Turkish club, Trabzonspor from Championship side, Southampton.

The 30-year-old striker scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 26 games in all competitions last season which means he is the Nigerian player with the best goalscoring ratio in Europe.

In the goalkeeping department, Finidi chose Chippa United goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali ahead of Udinese shot-stopper, Maduka Okoye, and Enyimba goalie, Olorunleke Ojo.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey are the starting wingbacks, and the centre defence will be mounted by Benjamin Tanimu of Ihefu S.C. and West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi.

The midfield will be occupied by Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City (captain), Alex Iwobi of Fulham and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru of Hatayspor, while Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho will mount the wings.

This means that the Super Eagles will start the game with the 4-3-3 formation.

Below is the Super Eagles’ starting lineup against South Africa:

Goalkeeper: Nwabali-Osayi

Defenders: Bassey, Benjamin Tanimu, Semi Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel

Midfielders: Ndidi, Iwobi, Dele-Bashiru

Attackers: Ademola Lookman, Onuachu, Iheanacho