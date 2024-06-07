Chippa United Coach Reveals Why Super Eagles’ Stanley Nwabali Owes Him Mercedes Benz

Chippa United goalkeeper coach, Sean Louw, has revealed that he and Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali made a bet that the goalie is yet to fulfil.

Recall that Stanley Nwabali was a not-too-popular goalkeeper when he left Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Katsina United, for South African side, Chippa United on October 6, 2022.

Ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Super Eagles were having a crisis in the goalkeeping department and needed to try out a new option. Hence, the then-national team coach, Jose Peseiro, invited Stanley Nwabali to the team.

Nwabali was expected to be a backup to the highly criticized Nigerian goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho at the 2023 AFCON. But he ended up becoming the team’s first-choice goalkeeper throughout the tournament.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper helped Super Eagles to reach the final of the tournament in which they lost 2-1 to the hosts, Ivory Coast. Since then, he has remained the team’s first-choice goalie.

Nwabali is currently preparing to help Nigeria beat South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. later tonight, June 7.

Ahead of the game, Sean Louw revealed how Stanley Nwabali was not sure that he could play for the Super Eagles at the AFCON while still playing for Chippa United.

“I told Stanley that he is going to play in the AFCON and he said, ‘’I will never play at the AFCON as long as I am playing for Chippa,” Louw told Idisktimes.

“I said ‘Challenge accepted’, and he said if he plays AFCON, he will buy me a Mercedes Benz. Until today, I am still waiting for my Mercedes Benz (laughs).”