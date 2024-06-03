Daniel Dubois Wants Anthony Joshua Fight After Beating Filip Hrgovic

British heavyweight boxer, Daniel Dubois, has called out Anthony Joshua for a fight after beating Croatian boxer Filip Hrgovic in Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic participated in the 5 v 5 tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, June 1, with the IBF interim world title on the line.

After a very shaken start from the British heavyweight boxer, the 26-year-old star bounced back to give Hrgovic a fight to remember. Dubois grew so strong into the bout that he landed some punches that left Hrgovic bleeding.

The British boxer continued to inflict pain on the Croatian boxer, especially in the seventh round to the extent that referee John Latham had to halt the bout for Hrgovic to receive medical attention.

Following the medical examination, the bout officials concluded that the Croatian boxer couldn’t continue with the game and Daniel Dubois was declared the holder of the IBF interim world heavyweight title.

After the bout, Dubois stressed that he is looking forward to fighting Anthony Joshua who is looking forward to fighting the newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury.

But Joshua might have to face Dubois in September at the Wembley Stadium this year before he can face Usyk or Fury.

Dubois said, “I hope the next opponent will be AJ so bring it on. This is my era and this is my time.”

He added, “I have full respect for the guy, to come through that was a learning experience. I’m glad I got the belt and on to the next. I was a bit cold to start with, I had the corner advice, Frank Warren and my dad.

“I ate some shots but it was only to wake me up. The first few shots stung but they woke me up. I’m so proud of myself. It is all a learning experience. We are back on top. It has felt like a rollercoaster.”