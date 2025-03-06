Efe Ajagba Vs Martin Bakole Heavyweight Clash Moved To May 3

Heavyweight boxers, Efe Ajagba from Nigeria and Martin Bakole from the Democratic Republic of Congo are set to clash on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following a rescheduling of their originally planned main event in New York City.

This eagerly anticipated bout between Efe Ajagba and Martin Bakole will take place on the undercard of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s super middleweight championship match, adding to the excitement of an already high-profile event.

The rescheduling comes after Bakole suffered a stunning knockout loss to Joseph Parker in February, where he was defeated in just the second round after stepping in as a late replacement for the ill Daniel Dubois.

Despite this setback, Bakole has displayed resilience and quickly accepted the challenge to face Ajagba, solidifying his standing as a top-five heavyweight in various ranking lists.

An official involved in the promotion confirmed these details to BoxingScene, emphasizing that the bout will be part of a significant boxing event in Saudi Arabia, which is becoming increasingly prominent in the boxing landscape.

Bakole enters this fight with a professional record of 21 wins and 2 losses, boasting 16 knockouts, and is highly motivated to bounce back from his recent defeat.

On the other hand, Ajagba, known as “The Silent Roller,” has a record of 20 wins and only 1 loss, with 14 of those victories coming by way of knockout. He has been on a strong winning streak, having secured victories in his last five fights since experiencing his only professional defeat.

Prominent former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has publicly backed Bakole to recover from his setback, stating, “Bakole believes in himself and he’s got every right to. He’s a serious fighter. That’s not the end; this is the heavyweight division.”

Joshua has also expressed his support for Ajagba, highlighting the competitive nature of the matchup.

Bakole previously made waves in the boxing world with an impressive fifth-round knockout of the previously unbeaten American prospect Jared Anderson last August, showcasing his explosive power and skill in the ring.

Ajagba, who has been vocal on social media, has even taunted Bakole, asserting his determination to “woop your as* the Naija way,” adding a personal rivalry angle to the matchup.

The May 3 showdown represents a pivotal moment for both fighters, offering them an opportunity to make a strong statement in the highly competitive heavyweight division.

With both fighters known for their knockout capability, fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere as they vie for prominence on a star-studded card headlined by Alvarez’s quest to reclaim his title as an undisputed super middleweight champion.