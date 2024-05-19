[Video] Tyson Fury Disagrees As Oleksandr Usyk Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

British heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury has insisted that he won the majority of the rounds as Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Oleksandr Usyk becomes the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

In the early hours of today, Fury and Usyk clashed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight bout. The Ukrainian boxer who defeated Anthony Joshua back-to-back in 2022 to become the world heavyweight champion wrote his name in history as he became the first boxing’s four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

In the early stage of the bout, Fury looked like he was going to demolish Usyk as he had a promising start. Unfortunately, the British heavyweight boxer was knocked down by the powerful hand of the Ukrainian in the 9th round.

They exhausted the 12 rounds in the bout without a knockout, hence, they had to depend on the judgement of the judges. After Usyk was declared the winner in a split decision, he broke down in tears for the historic win.

The first and second judges gave the fight to Usyk by scoring him 115-112 and 114-113, while the third judge scored Fury 114-113. This means Oleksandr Usyk has taken Fury’s WBC title to add to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

After suffering his first defeat in 16 years of professional boxing, the 35-year-old Fury said: “I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority.

“It was one of the daftest decisions in boxing. I’ll be back.”

As for the 37-year-old Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, the victory was a great opportunity for his family as he stressed that he is ready for a rematch.

“Thank you so much to my team. It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day,” Usyk said.

“Yes, of course. I am ready for a rematch.”