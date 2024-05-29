Usyk Vs Fury Rematch Date Confirmed

The much-anticipated rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been officially scheduled for December 21 in Saudi Arabia.

Naija News reports that this announcement comes after Fury’s recent defeat to Usyk, where the latter emerged as the undisputed heavyweight champion through a split decision victory in Riyadh.

Usyk now holds the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC titles, becoming the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Despite feeling that he had done enough to win the fight, Fury was outnumbered by the judge’s decision, especially after Usyk’s impactful overhand left in the ninth round resulted in a standing count against Fury by referee Mark Nelson.

Initially, there were doubts about a rematch as Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, hinted at the possibility of retirement. However, the sports authorities in Saudi Arabia have now confirmed that the rematch will indeed take place at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has stressed that he plans to fight Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, twice.

Tyson Fury, who will face WBO heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on May 18, stressed that he plans to fight Joshua once in Saudi Arabia and once in London.

The British boxer noted that he can only face Joshua after beating Usyk on May 18 in an undisputed bout and then in a rematch on a yet-to-be-determined date.

According to the WBC reigning champion, Usyk, who beat Joshua twice in 2022, was paid heavily to lose to him on May 18.

“If you are Usyk and you are paid a lot of money to lose against me, but you already have the rematch, then why would you not want it? Unless Turki wants to give him something like £ 50 million to step aside – but as far as I know nobody wants to throw away that sort of money for free,” Fury told a press conference.

“Usyk beat the old sausage twice – Joshua lost two attempts at him. The first was a boxing lesson, and the second was at least a bit closer. But he lost them both fair and square and even had a bit of a meltdown in the ring after the second one. He lost, he had his chance and he lost, so now it is my turn and Usyk’s turn and it’s not about him. But after I have dealt with Usyk twice, then I will deal with the Joshua sausage twice, once in Saudi and once over here in London. I will have two fried sausages sizzling in a pan, instead of one.”

Recall that Tyson Fury and Usyk’s fight ought to have happened before now, but the bout had to be postponed because the Briton was nursing an injury he sustained in the bout between him and crossover boxer Francis Ngannou.