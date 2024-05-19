Drake Suffers $565,000 Loss After Betting On Tyson Fury To Beat Usyk

Canadian rapper, Drake, has faced another substantial gambling setback, losing $565,000 after betting on Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk.

Naija News reports that in the early hours of today, Fury and Usyk clashed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight bout.

Drake took to Instagram before the bout to announce his $565,000 bet on Fury, anticipating a potential payout of slightly over $1 million had Fury emerged victorious.

Usyk defeated Fury via split decision in Saudi Arabia, securing his position as the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years and adding Fury’s WBC title to his collection, which already included the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts.

The Ukrainian boxer who defeated Anthony Joshua back-to-back in 2022 to become the world heavyweight champion wrote his name in history as he became the first boxing’s four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Recall that Drake lost $615,000 after Anthony Joshua defeated Francis Ngannou in a high-stakes heavyweight clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Like several other combat sports fans, Drake was convinced that Ngannou could overcome Joshua, a wager that stood to reward him with $1.9 million.

Similarly, the Canadian rapper lost the chance to win $920,000 when Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya failed to defend his UFC middleweight title against Sean Strickland, despite Drake’s support for Adesanya to secure a knockout victory in their title fight, only for Strickland to surprise everyone with a win by points.