Drake Suffers $615,000 Bet Loss On Joshua-Ngannou Bout

In a high-profile heavyweight battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua emerged victorious over Francis Ngannou, leading to Canadian international music star Drake losing a hefty bet of $615,000.

Naija News reports that Joshua landed a devastating knockout blow against Ngannou in round two of the ‘Knockout Chaos’ battle on Friday evening.

The renowned musician, famous for his large wagers on sports, announced on Instagram earlier that he’s putting down $615,000 on Ngannou to win against Joshua.

“Betting on a scary man,” Drake said.

Like several other combat sports fans, Drake was convinced that Ngannou could overcome Joshua, a wager that stood to reward him with $1.9 million.

Meanwhile, Drake lost the chance to win $920,000 when Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya, failed to defend his UFC middleweight title against Sean Strickland, despite Drake’s support for Adesanya to secure a knockout victory in their title fight, only for Strickland to surprise everyone with a win by points.

However, Drake’s $1.3 million win in 2023 came after betting on Logan Paul to best Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s training ally, who was disqualified for attempting an unconscious choke on Paul during the final round of their Misfits Boxing match, triggering a massive ring brawl.

Drake’s betting history includes notable wins and losses, but it’s the “Drake Curse” that has captured attention, with fans alleging that teams and athletes suffer setbacks after being spotted with him.

Naija News recalls that boxing enthusiasts from across the globe took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to accuse Drake of “causing” Anthony Joshua’s surprising loss to Mexican-American boxer Andy Ruiz Jr.

The British-Nigerian boxer had suffered a humiliating defeat during his United States debut, having been knocked down four times by the Mexican-American boxer, which left him out of the heavyweight championship.