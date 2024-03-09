Anthony Joshua Defeats Francis Ngannou In Second-Round Knockout

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua showcased his dominance in the ring by delivering a stunning second-round knockout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Saturday. The match, which captivated the sports world, highlighted Joshua’s superior boxing skills and experience against the mixed martial arts star.

Joshua, with a professional record now standing at 28-3, including 25 KOs, managed to floor Ngannou twice, first in the opening round and then again in the second, both times with devastating right hands. The knockout punch, a perfectly timed unblocked right hand, immediately followed the second 10-count, leaving Ngannou incapacitated and marking a triumphant victory for Joshua.

The 37-year-old Cameroonian fighter, Ngannou, displayed courage and resilience but was visibly dazed and hurt following the encounter, marking only his second professional boxing match. Despite his impressive performance in a narrow split decision loss to Tyson Fury last October, Ngannou’s foray into boxing against Joshua proved to be a formidable challenge, underscoring the gap in boxing-specific experience between the two fighters.

The bout began with Joshua asserting control, utilizing his renowned sharp jab to maintain distance, while Ngannou managed to land a few solid shots early on. However, Joshua’s power and precision quickly turned the tide, flooring Ngannou towards the end of the first round and then decisively ending the contest in the second.

This victory represents a significant milestone for Joshua, who has been on a path to rebuild his reputation following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, which saw him relinquish three world heavyweight titles. The win against Ngannou not only cements Joshua’s position as one of the premier boxers in the heavyweight division but also showcases his readiness for future high-stakes matchups.

As the dust settles in Riyadh, the boxing world now eagerly awaits Joshua’s next move, with fans and pundits speculating on potential matchups that could further solidify his legacy in the sport.