Anthony Joshua Is In “Final Year” In Boxing – Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced that Anthony Joshua is entering the final chapter of his distinguished boxing career, with plans for one to three potential fights before officially retiring from heavyweight boxing.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Hearn shared insights into Anthony Joshua’s thoughtful approach to the conclusion of his career, considering high-profile matchups against contenders such as Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury, or Joseph Parker.

“This is the final year,” Hearn emphasized. “We must face the reality that he could have between one and three fights depending on the circumstance, but that’s part of the journey.”

Currently, the two-time world heavyweight champion is in recovery from a minor injury sustained after his fifth-round knockout by Dubois at Wembley in September. Hearn noted that Joshua is not yet ready to resume intense training, stating, “He experienced a slight setback after the Dubois fight and isn’t quite ready to return to heavy sparring just yet.”

A rematch with Joseph Parker is shaping up to be particularly compelling. The pair previously clashed in 2018, resulting in a unanimous decision victory for Joshua in Cardiff. Presently, Parker is on an impressive winning streak against notable opponents like Martin Bakole, Zhilei Zhang, and Deontay Wilder, and he stands as the WBO mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua may also have an opportunity to compete for the WBO title. Parker’s promoter, David Higgins, expressed enthusiasm for a rematch, stating, “I think the world would love to see him face AJ again. Based on his current performance, I truly believe Joseph Parker could pose a real challenge.”

Hearn highlighted two exciting prospects for Joshua’s farewell fights—a rematch with Dubois or a highly anticipated bout with Tyson Fury. However, the situation regarding Fury’s retirement adds complexity to the latter possibility. Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, has indicated that the decision rests solely with Fury himself.

Reflecting on Joshua’s influence on British boxing, Hearn acknowledged, “He has transformed the landscape of this sport in our country. He has made stadium fights commonplace and inspired a new generation of young boxers to pursue their dreams in amateur clubs.”

Hearn concluded with optimism about Joshua’s future in the sport: “He still has a deep love for boxing and believes he has much left to offer. This is a crucial final phase, and we’re committed to making it memorable.”