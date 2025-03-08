Tyson Fury Warns Anthony Joshua Against Rematch With Daniel Dubois

British boxer, Tyson Fury, has warned his longtime rival, Anthony Joshua, against a potential rematch with Daniel Dubois.

The rivalry between Fury and Joshua has captured the imagination of boxing fans for over a decade, as both fighters have made substantial contributions to the heavyweight division while holding world titles.

However, despite their storied careers, the highly anticipated clash between the two champions has remained elusive, with various circumstances derailing plans for them to meet in the ring.

In 2024, there were high hopes for Joshua, who aimed to reclaim his position as a three-time world heavyweight champion by defeating Dubois.

Should he have succeeded, it was widely anticipated that he would face Fury, presuming the Morecambe fighter could overcome Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch.

Unfortunately, both heavyweights faced setbacks: Joshua suffered a devastating stoppage in the fifth round against Usyk, while Fury experienced a points defeat, which led to his unexpected retirement from boxing shortly thereafter.

With the prospect of a Fury-Joshua bout currently off the table, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, intends to target a rematch with Dubois. However, Dubois may pursue an undisputed title fight against Usyk, given the current trajectory of his career. Despite that possibility, Hearn remains optimistic about arranging the rematch for this summer.

In an interview with The Stomping Ground, Tyson Fury articulated his doubts about Joshua’s chances in a rematch against Dubois. He stated, “No [he can’t win the rematch]. I don’t think he can. I don’t even think he will take a rematch.”

This statement underscores the mounting scepticism surrounding Joshua’s ability to reclaim his position in the heavyweight hierarchy, especially after experiencing two significant losses.

As the boxing landscape shifts, the chance of a showdown between Fury and Joshua appears increasingly distant, given Fury’s ongoing retirement from the sport.

Should Dubois opt to challenge Usyk instead, Joshua will be compelled to seek other formidable contenders to maintain his competitive edge and secure a more significant fight later in the year.

Potential opponents include Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel, who hold interim titles and are positioned as prime candidates for future title shots.