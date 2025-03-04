Tyson Fury Casts Doubt On Bout With Anthony Joshua

Former heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has cast doubt on Anthony Joshua’s aspirations for a highly anticipated boxing showdown by admitting he is disinterested in returning to the sport.

Tyson Fury, 36, revealed his reluctance with the blunt remark that he “can’t be f***ed” with boxing, leaving many to question whether he will make a comeback despite mounting speculation about his status in boxing rankings.

Fury, who declared his retirement in January after experiencing his second back-to-back defeat at the hands of unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, reportedly seems at peace with life outside the boxing ring.

This sentiment was shared by his cousin and trainer, Andy Lee, who conveyed that Fury appears genuinely content. Lee recounted a recent conversation: “(He’s) just the odd message here and there and he seems very happy. (He said), ‘Andy, I’m not f****d. I couldn’t be f****d with it.’ It’s clear that he is enjoying his life away from the sport.”

While the announcement of Fury’s retirement — which marks at least the fifth time he has stepped away from the sport during his remarkable career — was met with scepticism by fans and industry insiders, this doubt was compounded when The Ring Magazine reinstated him at number one in their heavyweight rankings last month, surprising many given his declared exit from boxing.

Fury’s recent ranking places him just behind Oleksandr Usyk, who holds unified titles, while the British boxer is rated better than IBF champion Daniel Dubois and the skilled Joseph Parker. This recognition has reignited the rumour mill regarding a potential extravagant comeback, particularly for a long-desired £200 million clash with his fierce rival, Anthony Joshua.

Saudi Arabia’s boxing magnate, Turki Alalshikh, has publicly expressed his eagerness to arrange the long-anticipated all-British heavyweight bout, a matchup that has been the subject of conversations for years.

In an interview with The Stomping Ground, he disclosed, “I want Tyson (next for Joshua). I spoke with him, but I didn’t talk about boxing. I just checked on his health and his family. I think maybe he’ll return. Yes, (I think he will return), I hope so.”

On the other hand, Anthony Joshua, who has recently climbed to fifth place in The Ring’s heavyweight rankings despite not competing since his knockout loss to Dubois at Wembley last September, remains keen on taking on his long-time adversary.

He voiced his opinion in an interview with iFL TV, stating, “I feel like it’s the best fight (for me). People might mention Parker or others, but for me, a fight with Fury has immense commercial appeal and the potential for a great showdown.”

Joshua elaborated, “You could say it’s been years in the making. But listen, the heavyweight division has been thriving. This matchup still holds great significance because, as I mentioned, Parker embodies a compelling narrative of perseverance. Ultimately, there will be one winner and one loser, and I assure you, it won’t be me.”

Meanwhile, Joshua’s future remains shrouded in uncertainty after turning down an opportunity to face Dubois for a rematch, citing concerns over his fitness. As Dubois shifts his focus to securing a rematch with Usyk following their encounter earlier this year, Joshua finds himself momentarily sidelined from high-stakes matchups.