‘Daniel Dubois Is Next To Fight Anthony Joshua’ – Boxing Promoter Says

Daniel Dubois has emerged as the leading candidate for Anthony Joshua’s next fight, despite a list of five possible opponents being considered, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

During a conversation with talkSPORT, Hearn emphasized, “Daniel Dubois still stands as the frontrunner. Ideally, we’d love to see Joshua face Tyson Fury, but if that doesn’t materialize, Dubois would be the next best option.”

Anthony Joshua, now 35, has been out of the ring since his defeat to Dubois in November, a loss that effectively stalled his efforts to reclaim a world heavyweight title for the third time. Initially, Joshua was anticipated to engage in a high-stakes bout with Fury; however, those plans were derailed when Fury announced his retirement in January.

With Fury yet to reverse his decision about stepping back into the ring, Hearn revealed that Joshua’s team is actively exploring several alternative matchups. These options include a potential rematch with Dubois, 27, who had been scheduled to fight Joseph Parker in February but withdrew due to health issues.

Hearn elaborated further on the options available, mentioning other potential opponents: “There’s also Joseph Parker, whom I believe would provide an exciting match, and we cannot overlook Agit Kabayel and Deontay Wilder. Of course, Turki Alalshikh has made it clear that he would love to see Joshua face Wilder.”

Hearn also noted the less likely possibility of a fight with Martin Bakole, suggesting that such a matchup might attract criticism.

Joshua had previously declined an immediate rematch with Dubois, citing concerns about injuries and not having enough preparation time. This decision has sparked a variety of opinions within the boxing community.

Former British boxer Amir Khan, for instance, expressed his belief that Joshua made the right choice by avoiding the rematch at this time. “I don’t think he should have taken that rematch. It’s the best choice he’s made,” Khan stated to Prime Casino.

He elaborated, “Every fighter has that one opponent who presents a unique challenge. For Joshua, I believe Dubois is that bogeyman—he executed his punches flawlessly in their last fight.”

Nonetheless, Khan acknowledged that Joshua will likely need to face Dubois again eventually, saying, “While I think stepping back now was the right call, it’s still a fight that will need to happen in the future. Even if he ultimately decides against fighting Dubois again, he will still have that experience to draw from. As prize fighters, they’ll always look for opportunities that can be financially rewarding, especially against potentially easier opponents at this stage of their careers.”

Meanwhile, rival Joseph Parker, aged 33, has demonstrated his prowess by recently securing a first-round victory over Martin Bakole, who stepped in as a late replacement after Dubois’ withdrawal. Additionally, Agit Kabayel, 32, clinched the WBC interim title with an impressive win over Zhilei Zhang on the same card.

The former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who is now 39, remains a candidate for Joshua’s return to the ring, even though he’s coming off back-to-back losses against Parker and Zhang. Rumours suggest Wilder is eyeing a comeback but has recently been linked with a potential fight against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, keeping fans eager for updates on the heavyweight landscape.