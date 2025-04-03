Nigerian Star, Efe Ajagba Eyes World Title Ahead Of Bout With Martin Bakole

Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba believes he has the qualities needed to achieve his dream of becoming a world champion.

Efe Ajagba is set to face Martin Bakole on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez’s undisputed world super-middleweight championship fight against William Scull in Saudi Arabia on May 4.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Ajagba expressed his readiness, stating, “I have the abilities, I have the skills, I have the power—everything to become a heavyweight champion.”

His current focus is on securing a victory against Bakole, with the ambition of moving on to challenge top contenders like unified champion Oleksandr Usyk or IBF title holder Daniel Dubois.

“I’m not looking past Martin Bakole,” Ajagba emphasized. “My priority is to win this fight first. After that, I’ll be ready to take on whoever I need to, whether that’s Usyk or Dubois.”

Although Bakole recently faced a setback due to a second-round knockout loss to Joseph Parker, Ajagba remains cautious and respectful of his opponent’s capabilities, noting that Bakole has previously achieved notable victories against well-regarded fighters such as Jared Anderson, Tony Yoka, and Carlos Takam.

When asked about Bakole’s mental state following his recent defeat, Ajagba replied, “In my opinion, I don’t think it will affect him; I’m preparing for his best version. I’m approaching this with full confidence.”

Ajagba has shown impressive form lately, winning his last five fights since his only professional loss to Frank Sanchez in October 2021. With a strong record of 20 victories—14 by knockout—he has ramped up his training in anticipation of the important bout that could shape his future in the heavyweight rankings.

He has also been spotted training with British heavyweight Johnny Fisher, known as ‘The Romford Bull’, to refine his strategy for this crucial matchup.

Originally slated to take place in New York, the heavyweight bout will now be part of an electrifying undercard during the super middleweight championship event featuring Canelo Alvarez against William Scull in Saudi Arabia.