Anthony Joshua Likely To Fight Daniel Dubois Before December

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, could face Daniel Dubois before the end of this year if he agrees to it.

The two-time heavyweight champion has fought twice this year already and has won the two bouts. Recall Joshua defeated American boxer Jermaine Franklin in a unanimous decision on April 1.

Following that win, Antony Joshua was expected to fight his boyhood rival, Dillian Whyte, for the second time in their professional career, but the fight was canceled after Whyte failed a drug test days before the bout.

Hence, Robert Helenius ended up as his replacement at the O2 Arena in London on August 12. Joshua knocked him out in the 7th round.

Reports claimed that Antony Joshua is waiting for one more fight in December or early 2024, which is the long-awaited fight against American boxer Deontay Wilder.

However, Frank Warren, the agent of British boxer, Tyson Fury, has recommended that the 33-year-old Nigerian-born British boxer take on Daniel Dubois.

Dubois, who is a 26-year-old British heavyweight boxer, recently fought with the current world unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and lost via knockout in the ninth round.

In an interview with IFLTV, Warren claimed that a fight between Joshua and Dubois would sell anywhere in the world, especially in the United Kingdom.

“I’ll tell you a good fight if that doesn’t happen,” the boxing promoter said.

“You know what would be a good fight in the UK and people would buy tickets to watch it, and we’ll see who is the biggest puncher and who has got the biggest heart? Him (Joshua) and Daniel Dubois.”

“That would sell out anywhere. You can’t say it’s not going to sell. It would sell. It’s a big fight.”