Oleksandr Usyk’s Win Over Daniel Dubois Could Be Overturned

Oleksandr Usyk‘s victory over Daniel Dubois could be overturned if the appeal submitted by Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren scales through.

On August 26, Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Oleksandr Usyk defeated British boxer Daniel Dubois in the 9th round of the bout which took place in Warsaw, Poland to keep his unified heavyweight title.

Before the 36-year-old world heavyweight champion won the bout, Dubois knocked him out in the 5th round but the punch from the British boxer was adjudged as being a low blow.

Hence, Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon granted Usyk nearly four minutes of recovery time since the referee believed that Dubois’ hook landed on Usyk’s beltline.

After that incident, the Ukrainian two-weight champion went on to knockout Dubois in the eighth and ninth rounds. The referee had to end the bout in the 9th round when it was obvious Dubois was too tired to continue.

At the end of the bout, the WBA mandatory challenger Dubois felt he had been “cheated” out of the victory following the fight.

Hence, his promoter had to officially file an appeal on Tuesday, September 5, to urge the World Boxing Association (WBA) to cancel the bout or order for immediate rematch.

Earlier today, September 6, the WBA confirmed the appeal in a statement that reads: “Any decision made regarding this situation will be made under WBA rules and communicated in a timely and appropriate manner.”