Amir Khan Tells Anthony Joshua Why He Shouldn’t Take Dubois’ Rematch Offer

Former British boxer, Amir Khan has urged Anthony Joshua to stand his ground on not accepting an immediate rematch with fellow Briton, Daniel Dubois.

In an interview with Prime Casino, Amir Khan praised Anthony Joshua for sidestepping a quick return to the ring against the powerful IBF Champion Dubois, who knocked out the British-born Nigerian boxer in the 5th round after dropping him in previous rounds in September.

Khan stated, “I don’t think he should have taken that rematch. It’s the best choice he’s made,” emphasizing the potential dangers that Dubois poses to Joshua’s fighting style.

Khan pointed out that Dubois has established himself as a formidable opponent who can exploit specific weaknesses in Joshua’s game. He referred to Dubois as a “bogeyman” for Joshua, who has previously shown that he can capitalize on Joshua’s vulnerabilities.

“He punched perfectly when I saw that fight,” Khan remarked, highlighting the precision with which Dubois executed his strategy during their encounter.

While Khan acknowledged that Joshua may eventually need to face Dubois to settle their rivalry, he advocates for Joshua to focus on less risky opponents for now. This strategy would not only help Joshua regain confidence but also allow him to secure lucrative fights.

Khan explained, “I think he made the right choice by not taking it now, but in the future, it’s still a fight. And even if he never fights him again, he tried, it happened. We’re all prize fighters, and at this time, he can make money elsewhere with an easier opponent.”

Joshua’s decision to pass on an immediate rematch is largely influenced by his team’s concerns regarding his fitness and preparation time. Following the brutal fifth-round knockout he suffered at Wembley, which halted his aspirations of becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion, Joshua’s camp cited injuries and inadequate preparation as reasons for not pursuing the fight with Dubois straight away.

Meanwhile, Dubois has shifted his focus to other opportunities, with rumours suggesting that he may be in line for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, potentially setting up an undisputed title shot. As for Joshua, the landscape of heavyweight boxing remains uncertain, especially with Tyson Fury’s recent retirement complicating potential matchups.

Currently, the only viable immediate option for Joshua appears to be a rematch with Joseph Parker, the WBO Interim Champion, who has publicly expressed his willingness to step into the ring with Joshua again. This potential fight could provide Joshua with a fresh start on his path back to contention in the heavyweight division.