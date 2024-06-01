Operators React As Keyamo Suspends Controversial $300 Helicopter Landing Levy

Operators have reacted to the decision of the Federal Government to suspend the controversial $300 helicopter landing levy.

The decision to suspend the levy came after massive protests against the levy.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Friday announced the temporary suspension of the controversial helicopter landing fee recently introduced by the federal government.

Keyamo, in a statement issued by the ministry spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, said the suspension is to allow a review of the policy after stakeholders complained about its introduction.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the chief executive officer of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, commended the government for the suspension, saying it shows that the government is listening.

Sanusi noted that the levy would have affected the growth of general aviation, which helicopter operation falls into.

According to a statement issued by the Press and Public Affairs Manager of the Ministry of Aviation, the government has granted the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) permission to begin charging the fees.

The statement added that NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited has been granted sole authorization to administer helicopter landing fees for federal entities on behalf of NAMA for the federal government.

However, following the vehement rejection of the levy by aviation stakeholders, Keyamo announced on Friday that the levy had been suspended with effect from May 30, 2024, to allow for its review.

He added that a committee has been set up to look into the issues raised by concerned stakeholders and submit a report on or before the end of June 2024.