Just In: Keyamo Suspends Controversial Helicopter Landing Levy

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has announced the temporary suspension of the controversial helicopter landing fee recently introduced by the federal government.

Keyamo, in a statement on Friday, issued by the spokesperson of his ministry, Odutayo, Oluseyi, said the suspension is to allow a review of the policy after stakeholders complained about its introduction.

Naija News recalls the federal government had announced the introduction of a $300 helicopter landing levy.

According to a statement issued by the Press and Public Affairs Manager of the Ministry of Aviation, the government has granted the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) permission to begin charging the fees.

The statement added that NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited has been granted sole authorization to administer helicopter landing fees for federal entities on behalf of NAMA for the federal government.

However, following the vehement rejection of the levy by aviation stakeholders, Keyamo announced on Friday that the levy has been suspended with effect from May 30, 2024, to allow for its review.

He added that a committee has been set up to look into the issues raised by concerned stakeholders and submit a report on or before the end of June 2024.

“The statement read: “Following a meeting with the AON executive on the issue bordering on Helicopter landing levies collection at Aerodromes, Helipads, Air Strips, etc, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily suspended the enforcement granted Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd, by the Federal Government, as consultants to collect such levies.

“The suspension is with effect from 30th May, 2024. This, the Minister said is as a result of clamor for review by some stakeholders in the industry.

“Accordingly, Keyamo has constituted a Committee with members drawn up from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant Agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd who are charged to look into the issues raised by concerned Stakeholders and submit a Report on or before end of June, 2024.

“Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd was granted the exclusive right by the Federal Government as consultants to collect such levies which stakeholders have expressed their reservation on the appropriateness of the levies.

“The recommendation(s) of the Committee would proffer a way forward”.