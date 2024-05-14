FG To Start Charging Helicopter Landing Fees

The federal government has announced plans to start charging helicopter landing levies.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

According to a statement issued by the Press and Public Affairs Manager of the Ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, the government has granted the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) permission to begin charging the fees.

The statement added that NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited has been granted sole authorization to administer helicopter landing fees for federal entities on behalf of NAMA for the federal government.

Oluseyi noted that the action would assist the federal government in enhancing funding for the agency to ensure top-notch security and surveillance, as well as enhancing the general quality of helicopter operations within the nation.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has granted NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited exclusive rights to collect helicopter landing levies in line with the MoU between NAEBI Concept and NAMA (focal agency), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

“It is instructive to note that NAMA under the Act as amended in 2022, is empowered to collect aeronautical revenues in both the upper and lower airspace to support her self-sustainability. However, over the years, NAMA has predominantly relied on the upper airspace for its revenue generation.

“We are confident that this move will improve capacity, efficiency, safety, and security, and attract more investment in the aviation industry. We encourage all stakeholders to be committed to this laudable initiative that has followed due processes and procedures, and should embrace the new normal,” the statement reads.